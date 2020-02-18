Marymount University announces engineering partnership

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Marymount University is looking to expand opportunities for students in STEM.

For the first time, the university will offer an undergraduate engineering degree in partnership with the University of North Dakota (UND).

Students will earn most of their degree at the Marymount campus but will have hands-on lab experience at UND’s campus. Upon graduation, students will have degrees from both schools.

University officials say this program is just the beginning of growth for Marymount.

“As we need more STEM graduates and we are trying to respond to that by creating this. This is the first step and we hope to create more steps in the future,” said Hesham El-Rewini, Provost & Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Students will now be able to pursue degrees in subfields of chemical, civil, electrical, geological, mechanical and petroleum engineering, plus computer science.

The program does not have an official launch date yet but university officials say they hope to begin the program next year.