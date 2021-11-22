Marymount professor awarded fellowship to expand STEM curriculum for students in Uganda

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — A Marymount University professor has been selected to receive a fellowship for her project to further STEM education in Uganda.

Dr. Usha Radjev, professor at Marymount’s School of Education, frequently returns to her former country of Uganda to create STEM curriculum. Now, thanks to a new fellowship, she will be able to further these lessons to even more students.

Radjev was awarded through the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Program. The professor will return to Uganda to collaborate with Prof. Joyce Nansubuga of Ndejje University to create a STEM-based integrated curriculum for the institution, as well as secondary schools.

The projects are designed to impact the community and local villages.

“This fellowship program provides an incredible opportunity to work hand-in-hand with Ugandan professors and fellow faculty at Marymount to promote our Global STEM initiative,” Dr. Rajdev said. “By encouraging STEM education in Uganda and sharing new teaching methodologies with African institutions, we will make a long-lasting connection.”

Radjev will work to further the programs in March 2022, continuing through the fall 2022 semester.