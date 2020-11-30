Maryland man charged for shooting, armed robbery in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police say a Maryland man was charged for attempted malicious wounding after shooting at a moving vehicle Sunday morning. The suspect was also charged in connection with an October armed robbery when he was detained.

Police say they responded at 11:34 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of Rokeby Drive and Emerald Drive in Manassas to investigate a report of shots fired. A 41-year-old man told police he was traveling in the same direction as a man walking in the area. The victim told police the man then turned around and fired multiple times at the vehicle.

Takauri Anton White, 20

Police say the suspect, identified as Takauri Anton White, 20, of Suitland, Maryland, fled the scene on foot and was located in a residence on Rokeby Drive. Police say White was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the victim reported damage to their car that resulted in minor injuries.

White was also identified as the suspect in an armed robbery and vehicle theft that occurred in Manassas on October 19. Police say a man was cleaning his 2020 Honda Pilot when White walked up to him, brandished a gun, and requested his keys.

White reportedly took the victim’s car and drove away, but police found the car on Lariat Lane, they could not locate the suspect at the time.

White is being held bond. For the car theft, he is charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and grand larceny. For the shooting, he is charged with attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.