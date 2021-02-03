Maryland man charged for vehicle fraud

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department has arrested and charged a Maryland man with multiple felony offenses for the fraudulent purchases of several automobiles at dealerships in Fairfax, Tysons, and Chantilly.

Courtesy: The Fairfax County Police Department

According to officials, Nickolas Mathis utilized stolen identities and fraudulent driver’s licenses from New Jersey and Pennsylvania to make multiple vehicles beginning in November at three different dealerships.

After an investigation, Mathis was identified and ultimately arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 27, while attempting to purchase a car using fraudulent identification documents at a dealership in Woodbridge. Mathis has been served with 13 outstanding warrants for grand larceny auto theft, forgery, and identity theft along with two warrants for similar crimes. He is currently being held without bond.

“So many of the criminal investigations that detectives in our Major Crimes Bureau handle present some sort of unique obstacles,” said Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Commander, Major Crimes. “Fraud is often a complex crime to investigate. When suspects begin using multiple identities, detectives must explore every single lead. The determination and perseverance by our detectives on this case ended a multi-jurisdiction crime spree. I applaud the dedicated detectives and crime analysts who worked tirelessly for closure. I hope this arrest brought a sense of justice not only to those affected businesses in our area but to those victims whose identities were stolen and used to commit these crimes.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 5.