Maryland man arrested in Virginia for the murder of his mother

LEESBURG, Va (WDVM) — One Maryland man is behind bars after the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Police Department, arrested him Saturday morning in connection to the reported murder of his mother.

LCSO coordinated with the Anne Arundel County Police Department to arrest Andrew beavers. LCSO says the victim was Beavers’ mother.

Beavers was arrested at a home in the 39000 block of Thomas Mill Road in Leesburg.

He’s being held pending extradition back to Maryland.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department social media pages have further information regarding this incident.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook or Instagram.