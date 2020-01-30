Martinsburg woman arrested for Winchester stabbing

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A Martinsburg woman has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that occurred on January 8th in Winchester, Virginia

According to Winchester police, Jasmine Carter, 21, is accused of stabbing another woman at a residence along the 600 block of Smithfield Avenue. Police say Carter got into an argument before allegedly stabbing the victim.

Carter was arrested at her residence in Martinsburg and is being held in West Virginia, pending extradition.