Martial arts instructor arrested for sexually assaulting juvenile

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A martial arts instructor has been arrested on Friday for sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau Child Abuse Squad arrested Kai Rendon, 35, of Alexandria for multiple sexual assaults against a juvenile. Rendon was a martial arts instructor at Potomac Kempo in Kingstowne.

Police were notified of the incidents on Nov. 24, after the victim told a parent that he was sexually assaulted by Rendon on multiple occasions since the summer.

Police say Rendon took the victim to his home during instructional periods, where he sexually assaulted the victim.

Rendon was arrested on Nov. 24 with three counts of carnal knowledge and three counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

Rendon is currently being held without bond at the Adult Detention Center.