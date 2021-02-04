Mardi Bras donation drive aims to collect feminine products for women

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Quota International of Winchester is sponsoring a collection drive called Mardi Bras.

The drive aims to collect donations of new bras, underwear, and feminine products like tampons and pads for women and girls in the area in need. the drive benefits the Laurel Center, Winchester Rescue Mission, and Valley Assistance Network, and Bright Futures Frederick and Winchester. You can drop off donations through February 16th at participating businesses:

Clear Choice Printing, Kimberly’s, Salon Kelektiv, Solenberger’s True Value Hardware, Gallery One, Granny’s Bar & Grill, Murphy Beverage Co., Paladin Bar & Grill, Shaffer’s Barbecue, The Snooty Foxxe, Top of Virginia Regional Chamber.