Man’s body found in Fairfax County, police conducting homicide investigation

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on Thursday morning.

Police said that officers first responded to the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue at 10:14 a.m. after someone found an “unresponsive man” lying on the ground. This man was later identified as 30-year-old Tafari “Trey” Nadhim of Maryland.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner declared that the death was a homicide on July 9 after noting trauma on the man’s upper body. Police said that they currently believe that Nadhim had been dead in the area for a few days before his body was found.

Anyone who had been in contact with Nadhim over the weekend or who has noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact police by calling 703-246-7800 or contacting Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “FCSS” plus the tip to 847411 or online.