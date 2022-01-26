Manassas woman arrested for assault of multiple people, including officer

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A woman is behind bars following an assault on multiple people, including an officer in Manassas, Virginia.

Police say 30-year-old Sierra Antris Ward assaulted a 64-year-old woman and 27-year-old man.

It happened on the 5500 block of Assateague Pl. During the investigation, police discovered that Ward and a family member were involved in a verbal fight. As a result, she struck the 64-year-old victim and another family member.

Police were called to the scene, and Ward was later arrested.

While processing at the Eastern District Station, police say Ward refused to follow commands and kicked an officer.

Ward is charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and domestic assault and battery.

No major injuries were reported.