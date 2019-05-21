Manassas Vice Mayor Ken Elston Resigns

Manassas Vice Mayor Ken Elston is resigning from city council and plans to relocate for work.

On Sunday, Elston notified the public of his official resignation effective at the end of July 2019. Elston has been offered the position of Associate Dean of Arts and Sciences and Director of Performing Arts at High Point University in North Carolina. Elston has served on Manassas City Council since 2014.

It will be up to the City Council to determine the process for this appointment.

Once a vacancy occurs, City Council petitions the circuit court for a writ of election to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term. A special election can be held during a general election or at a date that council requests from the court.