MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) – Manassas City Public Schools require all staff to wear face coverings.

The school system announced the decision in a board meeting Tuesday.

The decision comes after Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s new law, which gives parents a choice to opt-out of face coverings for their children.

Manassas city public schools have complied with the new order for their students. But they say they are following labor regulations which say public employees should remain masked in a high-risk environment.

“I’m very upset that we don’t have a choice. As an employee, as an adult, as a person, but the families do, and we have a lot of teachers who have kids who go to the school so they can tell their kids they don’t have to wear masks, but then themselves have to wear a mask,” said Alexandria Forkell, Osbourn High School teacher.

During the meeting, Some members said they would be open to revisiting the requirement once the state provides an update.

Manassas city public schools will hold another meeting on Mar. 8.