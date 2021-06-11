Manassas soon to activate red light camera

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — If you live and or commute to Manassas, consider yourself warned. The city is activating a new red light camera at the intersection of Liberia and Euclid avenue.

The camera is one of 10 new photo red cameras coming to the streets of Manassas. The City Council wanted to implement more traffic cameras to enforce speed limits at busy intersections. Manassas City Police said they hope to see a decrease in traffic accidents thanks to the cameras.

SGT. AG Barahona, Manassas City Police Department said, “Our goal with the Euclid and Liberia avenue intersection is to improve the safety of our drivers. Our hope here is that it does reduce crashes. Highway safety studies have shown that red light photo enforcement does change behaviors, and so our goal is to reduce some of those problematic intersections so that there safer for our community.”

Barahona told WDVM that last year, officers responded to 1,071 calls for service where traffic crashes were reported. Officials said the red light camera has to go through a 30 day grace period before it is activated and enforced.

After the 30-day warning period, citations will begin being issued to violators. According to officials, traffic violations go through a two-step review process with the City’s vendor, Conduent Transportation.

The violation is then sent to the Manassas City Police Department where it is reviewed a third time by a sworn officer. If it is determined to be a violation through this three-step review process, a citation will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.