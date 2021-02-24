Manassas School Board approves Pre-K through 4th-grade hybrid learning; no plan for older students

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The Manassas School Board has approved hybrid learning for students Pre-K through fourth grade, but voted against an in-person return for middle and high school students.

At a board meeting Tuesday night, members voted to allow younger students the option to participate in hybrid learning beginning on March 23. However, the vote to bring middle and high school students back by April 6 failed in a 4-3 vote.

As of now, the school board does not have a replacement plan to send the older children back before the end of the school year in May. The board says the vote failed due to safety concerns of older children having more potential to spread the virus.



“When you look at the CDC guidelines, when they have folks who are in the highest rate of transmission like we are, they recommend that you can still — with distancing and other protocols — have younger children in school, but they don’t recommend that the older children are in school,” said Sanford William, Chairman of the Manassas School Board.

In-person learning for the younger students will resume twice per week, while career and technical education programs will begin March 15.