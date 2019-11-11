Manassas Regional Airport’s observation deck gets a facelift, thanks to high school sophomore

When deciding what to work on for his Eagle Scout project, Manassas teen Matthew Bonifera looked to a spot he and his dad have enjoyed together since he was a kid.

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — When deciding what to work on for his Eagle Scout project, Manassas teen Matthew Bonifera looked to a spot he and his dad have enjoyed together since he was a kid.

The high school sophomore raised $1,000 to refurbish the observation area at the base of the Manassas Regional Airport’s FAA tower. The upgrades include new picnic tables, a wooden airplane for kids, and a mini runway.

“I’m very proud of it. It looks much, much better than before,” Bonifera said.

Bonifera presented his proposal, complete with the design and cost estimate, to the airport staff and Airport Commission. The project took about eight months to complete and two months to execute, with the help of about 50 volunteers.

Local businesses donated most of the materials. The rest were purchased with donation money from friends, family, and a GoFundMe fundraiser.

Matthew will officially become an Eagle Scout this January.