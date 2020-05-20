Manassas providing free COVID-19 testing

The city of Manassas will be providing free COVID-19 testing from Wednesday to Friday this week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The city of Manassas, Virginia, is giving out free testing for COVID-19 this week.

Starting May 20, people in the Manassas area can show up to 9608 Grant Avenue and be tested for the virus. This testing is being offered by the Virginia Department of Health for those with symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, and/or new loss of taste and smell. The testing is available for drive thru or walk up testing, and will be done rain or shine.

“We care about people getting healthy and people getting the care they need,” said Patty Prince, Communications Manager for the city of Manassas. “We just want people to get healthy and to have those tests available even if they don’t have the money to spend on them.”

The free testing will begin Wednesday and go to Friday, each day being from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People who attend will be asked for their name, date of birth, address, phone number, and any current symptoms they have. People can expect to receive their results within 2-3 days.