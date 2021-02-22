Manassas prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary by creating a special VA license plate

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The city of Manassas is preparing to celebrate its 150th anniversary. As part of the celebration, the city is raising funds to help share its historic sites.

Residents are showing appreciation for their city. Officials within the community thought of an idea to create customized license plates to show their pride and to also give back. Officials said on April 2, 1873, when Manassas was incorporated, it was a little town of fewer than 2,000 people. Now, with more than 41,000 people, the community outreach that begins this year will ensure that many voices, cultures, and communities within the city will come together to celebrate.

Bob Keller, Vice Chairman, Historic Resources Board said, The main goal is to promote the city. Every license plate that’s bought and mounted on their car is a billboard for the city.”

A minimum of 350 applicants are needed. Once that number is reached, the DMV will issue the special plates. Funds will then go to the Manassas museum.

“The city council has allocated $3 million to renovate the museum. A million of that will go just for an expansion so we can house a lot of our exhibits” said Keller.

Keller said the museum is the center point for the city. Officials said diversity and inclusiveness makes the city what it is today.

Along with the expansion, it will help research and collections. However, although the plans haven’t been executed as of now, Keller said with Manassas being a family-oriented city, the job will get done.

“When I had a chance to talk to people one on one at the holiday market it really lifted up my spirits. Almost everybody I talked to asked me why haven’t we done this before? Or what is taking so long?” said Keller.

After 350 plates are sold, the DMV will return $15 dollars of every $25 collected to the museum. To purchase a City of Manassas license plate, click here.