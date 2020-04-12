Manassas Police warn residents with COVID-19 scams

Virginia

According to the FBI fake emails claiming to be from the CDC are being sent

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– Manassas City Police Department along with National Sheriff’s Association alert the community about COVID-19 scams.

According to the FBI, scammers are sending fake emails claiming to be from the CDC. People should avoid clicking on links email attachments from sources you don’t recognize.

Officials say there are no currently approved COVID-19 home testing kits. If you have seen or bought one of these alleged test, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.

