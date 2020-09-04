Manassas Police share safety concerns for Labor Day travel

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — With Labor Day weekend ahead, the Manassas Police Department is sharing safety tips for drivers.

According to officials, during the 2018 labor day holiday, 38% of fatalities in traffic crashes involved a drunk driver. Officials want to ensure residents stay safe, wanting all Virginians to drive sober so they won’t get pulled over. Governor Ralph Northam also continues to highlight increased enforcement patrols to combat impaired driving to remind Virginians to travel safely.

SGT. Gio Barahona, Community Services Supervisor/PIO, Manassas Police Department said, “Before you leave the house please plan a safe and sober ride home before drinking any type of alcohol. Two don’t let somebody get behind the wheel, a friend, anybody, that has been drinking. If you’re having a party or hosting a party please make sure that everyone has a safe sober ride home.”

Barahona said in 2019 there were 131 DUI arrests in the area. Officials also encourage Virginians to call their local police department if they see any drunk drivers on the road.