Manassas police investigate 7-11 robbery

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The Manassas City Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at a 7-11.

The robbery happened around midnight Thursday morning at 7-11 on Mathis Avenue. The suspect walked into the store carrying a knife and demanded an employee open the cash register. Officials said as of now there has been no information that this specific 7-11 was a target.

SGT. A.G. Barahona, Manassas City Police Department said, “Part of the investigation includes reviewing any type of footage that may be available to help us identify the suspect or suspects involved in this incident. We’re asking the community if they have any type of information, any tips to please call our non-emergency telephone number at 703-257-8000.”

This is still an ongoing investigation and more details will be provided when given.