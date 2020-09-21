Manassas police highlight railway crossing safety

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — September 21st-September 27th is rail safety week, and the Manassas City Police Department is highlighting the importance of railroad crossing safety.

The Manassas City Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies across the country have partnered with the Amtrak police department and Operation Life Saver to participate in “Operation Clear Track” to help reduce the number of the railroad crossing and trespassing incidents.

Sarah Maroney, PIO, Manassas City Police Department said, “2,100 people in the United States and Canada are injured or killed in railway incidents. We want people to remember to never drive or walk around lowered grade crossing gates. People will try and outrun them and those gates are there for a reason. Also, people should never try and outrun an approaching train.”

Due to the on-going pandemic, this year’s “Operation Clear Track” will be a virtual event. Railway safety information will be posted throughout the week on the Manassas City Police department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.