Manassas police detective resigns after alleged misconduct involving federal officer

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — One Manassas police detective, Anna Higgs, is resigning after a review of local police misconduct initiated by Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth. Officials said Higgs was personally involved in an ongoing case where a federal officer is facing charges for child pornography.

The federal border patrol officer was arrested on August 24, 2020, by the multi-jurisdictional Northern Virginia-D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which investigates online child exploitation and pornography. Higgs served on the task force, which is made up of officers from more than 30 Northern Virginia, state and federal law-enforcement agencies.

According to police, Higgs developed a personal relationship with the spouse of the border patrol officer, sharing Bible verses, texting with the spouse and setting up a meeting in the weeks following the officer’s arrest. Officials said Higgs reportedly arranged for counseling for pornography addiction through her church via the meeting between Higgs’s husband, their pastor and the border patrol officer.