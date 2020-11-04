Manassas pharmacist sentenced to 2 years in prison for drug scheme

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A Manassas pharmacist has been sentenced to 2 years in prison for a drug scheme.

47-year old George Appiah, a licensed pharmacist and the owner of CARE4U pharmacy was sentenced to two years in prison on October 30th, according to the U.S attorney’s office. Appiah was also ordered to pay $53,000 in forfeiture for illegally distributing prescription drugs.

A statement from G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S Attorney’s office said, “Our office will continue to diligently prosecute those who abuse public trust and choose to put illegal profits over peoples’ lives, including pharmacists like Appiah who decide to moonlight as a drug trafficker.”

According to the release, Appiah filled at least 128 fake or fraudulent prescriptions, including 85 prescriptions for oxycodone, brought to the pharmacy by his two co-conspirators. The forged prescriptions were written in the names of CC-1, CC-2 or any one of at least 37 other individuals, the release said.