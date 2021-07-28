Manassas Museum partners with a museum in Richmond to feature exclusive pieces

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Over the last year the curator of the Manassas Museum has been working with the Virginia Museum of History and Culture Exhibit in Richmond Virginia for their “Our Commonwealth” exhibit.

The multimillion project will show special pieces from the Manassas Museum collection in their Northern Virginia section of the exhibit in Richmond. Mary Dellinger, the curator of the Manassas Museum, gave a sneak peek of what will be featured.

“A Virginia Railway Express cap that was given to the museum, back when VRE did it’s line through Manassas. I don’t think this was ever worn, this is something that represents transportation in the region” said Dellinger.

Officials said this is the first collaborative effort by the VMHC to produce an exhibit by curators from different districts in the state.

“It’s a big honor to be chosen by Richmond. Obviously, there’s many outstanding museums around the Commonwealth, and we’re working with many of those as partners in this exhibit — but when Richmond approached us I felt that really spoke to the work that we’re doing here as a team, telling our stories” said Dellinger.