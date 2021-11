MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police say a man is in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting at his home in Manassas.

According to police, the victim was shot by a woman he lived with. The shooting happened on the 13500 block of Bradford Lane Saturday night.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains. The woman was arrested at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.