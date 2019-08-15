Manassas man dies from box truck crash on Turkey Run Road

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The driver of a box truck died in a crash Wednesday evening on Turkey Run Road, less than a mile north of Lord Fairfax Road.

Virginia State Police said the driver Tyler J. Dupuy, 25 of Manassas, was driving south on Turkey Run Road when he ran off the right side of the roadway, striking an embankment and several trees. It kept going across the left side of the road and struck another embankment before stopping, around 6:42 p.m.

Dupuy died at the scene due to his injuries, according to police. The crash is still under investigation.