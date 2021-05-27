Manassas man deceased in Nokesville crash

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department responded to the area of 13300 block of Bristow Rd. in Nokesville, Wednesday evening around 7:35 pm to investigate a crash.

Police say the driver of a 2005 Subaru WRX was heading northbound on Bristow Rd. when the vehicle crossed over the center line and struck a 2013 Nissan Leaf traveling the opposite direction. The driver of the Subaru, Nathan Patrick Reed was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that he later succumbed to, according to police. Reed was 22-years-old police say.

According to police, the driver of the Nissan, who has been identified as a teenager was also transported to a hospital in the area with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe that speed was a factor in the crash.