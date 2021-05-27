Manassas man deceased in Nokesville crash

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department responded to the area of 13300 block of Bristow Rd. in Nokesville, Wednesday evening around 7:35 pm to investigate a crash.

Police say the driver of a 2005 Subaru WRX was heading northbound on Bristow Rd. when the vehicle crossed over the center line and struck a 2013 Nissan Leaf traveling the opposite direction. The driver of the Subaru, Nathan Patrick Reed was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that he later succumbed to, according to police. Reed was 22-years-old police say.

According to police, the driver of the Nissan, who has been identified as a teenager was also transported to a hospital in the area with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe that speed was a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories