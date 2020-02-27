Manassas man charged with reckless handling of firearm

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)–A Manassas man is being charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

Prince William County Police responded to shots fired at a home on the 15600 block of Three Otters Place on Tuesday evening.

According to police, 34-year-old Kory Franklin was preparing his gun for cleaning when it fired into his neighbor’s home.

Franklin immediately went to check on his neighbor and found the bullet was lodged in a wall in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported. Franklin was released from jail on a court summons.