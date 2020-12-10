Manassas man charged with abduction, strangulation

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police say a Manassas man was arrested Wednesday for the assault and abduction of a family member in May.

Police say Kevin David Roldan-Gonzales, 20, was arrested and taken into custody at a residence on the 7900 block of Norfolk Ct. in Manassas by members of the PWC Sheriff’s department.

An arrest warrant was filed for Roldan-Gonzales after he assaulted a 25-year-old relative and did not allow them to leave a residence on the 7900 block of Norfolk Ct. in Manassas for two days. Police were unable to locate Roldan-Gonzales after the incident.

The victim reported to police on May 21 that the assault happened on May 17.

The victim reported that Roldan-Gonzales struck the victim before cutting her with sharp object and grabbing her throat after a verbal altercation. Police say the victim reported that Roldan-Gonzales did not allow her to leave the residence for two days. The victim was able to leave and get help after Roldan-Gonzales left.

Gonzales is being held without bond and is charged with abduction, strangulation, attempted malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery.