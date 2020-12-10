MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police say a Manassas man was arrested Wednesday for the assault and abduction of a family member in May.
Police say Kevin David Roldan-Gonzales, 20, was arrested and taken into custody at a residence on the 7900 block of Norfolk Ct. in Manassas by members of the PWC Sheriff’s department.
An arrest warrant was filed for Roldan-Gonzales after he assaulted a 25-year-old relative and did not allow them to leave a residence on the 7900 block of Norfolk Ct. in Manassas for two days. Police were unable to locate Roldan-Gonzales after the incident.
The victim reported to police on May 21 that the assault happened on May 17.
The victim reported that Roldan-Gonzales struck the victim before cutting her with sharp object and grabbing her throat after a verbal altercation. Police say the victim reported that Roldan-Gonzales did not allow her to leave the residence for two days. The victim was able to leave and get help after Roldan-Gonzales left.
Gonzales is being held without bond and is charged with abduction, strangulation, attempted malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery.
- New COVID-19 “curfew” effective Monday in Virginia
- Governor Hogan gives COVID-19 update in Maryland
- Ellen DeGeneres is ‘feeling fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19
- How compliant is D.C. in mask wearing? The health department shared its findings
- Manassas man charged with abduction, strangulation
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App