Manassas man charged in connection to theft in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Manassas man has been charged in connection to theft of over 170,000 in materials from more than one construction site in Loudoun County.

The Prince William County Police Department arrested Andrew N. Comfort on six felony counts of grand larceny and six felony counts of larceny with intent to sell. Officials say the thefts date back to December 2019 and began with concrete forms being reported stolen from several construction sites in the Braddock Rd. area.

According to officials, Comfort was released on bond from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

