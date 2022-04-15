FAUQUIER, Va. (WDVM) — A Manassas man accused of causing a crash in Fauquier, Virginia, is now in jail, facing serious charges.

Police said 52-year-old Otis Allen chased another car on John Marshall Highway Wednesday. When the vehicle attempted to get away, Allen slammed into it, and the other vehicle crashed into a fence.

Three people in that car were hurt and treated for injuries not life-threatening.

Police say Allen ran away from the scene but was later arrested.

He is facing charges of felonious assault and felony hit and run.