Manassas man arrested for breeding roosters for animal fighting overseas

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, Prince William County Animal Control officers seized 63 roosters, chickens and two canines from a property in Manassas after community members suspected animal fighting.

Police said Arwin Pingol was arrested on March 3 and charged with 38 counts of felony animal fighting. “The bloodlines are what counts here, so when we went to seize the animals we’re required to seize all the animals that were used in the process of animal fighting so that’s why the additional chickens were seized but not charged,” said Sergeant Jonathan Perok. “They weren’t technically used for fighting but they were used in that process of breeding.”

Perok says attachments like spars and barbs were found on scene that, when attached to the roosters’ legs, would inflict more pain and injury. The roosters and chickens were reportedly being bred, raised, and housed on the property before the roosters were shipped to The Philippines. The chickens weren’t used for fighting and investigators don’t believe fighting occurred on the property.

The dogs were not involved in the animal fighting but were removed because of alleged inadequate care. Police are investigating whether the suspect acted alone.