Manassas man arrested for attack at gym

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A man is behind bars following a vicious attack at a gym in Manassas, Virginia, where police say 21-year-old Cameron Payton assaulted a 46-year-old man.

It happened at Planet Fitness on 7680 of Stream Walk Lane. Police say Payton and the victim, who knew each other, were involved in a verbal fight that turned physical.

Payton hit the victim, which caused him to hit his head on a locker and fall to the ground. Payton continued to hit the victim.

Payton was later taken into custody and is facing a charge of malicious wounding.

