Manassas man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting child

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police arrested a Manassas man accused of sexually assaulting a child after an investigation conducted by detectives with the Special Victims Unit.

Police identified the suspect as Luis Elias Xiloj-Ajanel, 31. He is charged with three counts of sexual battery and held without bond, police said.

The alleged sexual assaults against a child happened between January 2013 and December 2017 at a Manassas residence, according to the victim’s report. Detectives began their investigation earlier this month on August 2 and arrested Xiloj-Ajanel last Friday, according to police.

Police said the victim recently reported the alleged incidents.