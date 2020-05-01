Manassas man allegedly steals over $170K in construction site materials

35-year-old Andrew Comfort was arrested by Loudoun County Sheriff's Office for stealing from construction sites in the region

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Manassas man has been charged with stealing over $170,000 of construction materials.

35-year-old Andrew Comfort was arrested by Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly stealing from construction sites in the region. According to officials, the thefts began in December of 2019 in the Dulles South Station Area. Concrete forms were also reported stolen from several construction sites in the area of Braddock Road.

According to officials, Comfort faces six felony counts of grand larceny, and six felony counts of larceny with intent to sell.