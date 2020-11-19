Manassas ice rink closes, but provides outdoor dining space

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Manassas announced today the Harris Pavilion ice rink will not open this season. Officials say they made the decision both out of concern for public health and for financial reasons.

The pavilion was scheduled to open tomorrow, November 20, but officials say COVID-19 restrictions limiting occupancy makes opening the rink financially unfeasible.

City officials say instead of an ice rink, the city has purchased propane heaters to provide expanded outdoor dining space during lunch and dinner hours. The city made the decision in support of restaurants in the community, and they hope it will encourage residents to dine with area restaurants.

Officials say that they look forward to the return of ice skating at the pavilion next winter.