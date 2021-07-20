“Manassas Faces” silently tell the stories of people within the community

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– Inside of the Manassas Museum is “Manassas Faces,” the new exhibit launched this month, and it’s making an impact within the city.

Mary Dellinger, Museum Curator said, “We asked community members to nominate fellow friends, family members, neighbors that work hard behind the scenes every day to make Manassas and somewhat Prince William County the place that we all know and love and live and work in.”

The result is on the wall. Dellinger came up with this idea to share the stories of people who are often overlooked.

“My vision was that we have really great people in this community that was are unsung heroes that you hear about. We wanted to know more about them and who they were, and interact with an audience we may not normally interact with” said Dellinger.

With a mix of backgrounds, people and stories there are over 15 faces in the exhibit.

Brien Johnson was nominated by one of his friends. I reached out to Brien and he said he was very happy to participate, and so he provided his own story. When you read his story you will see at the age of 14 he committed a crime and was put in jail. Dellinger said at that moment he realized “I really need to turn this around.”

From activists to COVID-19 stars, officials also wanted to share the stories of people working behind the scenes in Novant hospital.

“Marie Laureano grew up in Puerto Rico and she’s been working as a medical entrepreneur for the hospital system. In the past year she used that language skill of hers to translate between the doctors and the nurses” said Dellinger.

At the end of the exhibit, there are mirrors so you can look at yourself and see that you’re a Manassas face too.

Patty Prince, Resident said, “We all play a part in where we live and how our city runs, how our locality runs, and we can all be heroes.”

The museum will be open through Labor Day, seven days a week and it’s free to the public.