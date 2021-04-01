Manassas distributes tickets for mass vaccination clinic

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Manassas held a mass vaccination clinic in Manassas Park for residents who signed up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hundreds of people are lining up to either get their first or second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Resident Ariana Jones said, “I wanted to get vaccinated because I really miss my family, and I want to be able to visit them without all the worries and stress and anxiety with COVID.”

The 22-year-old said this is a huge step for her to have a normal life again, and the process for signing up was easy.

Bridget Jennison, Map Clinic Coordinator said, “We’ve administered 14,500 vaccine doses and we couldn’t have done it without the community partnerships that we’ve formed here in the Manassas Park community.”

Health officials said they have seen an increase in people willing to get vaccinated from the beginning of the year till now.

“What we’re seeing is an increase in people obtaining the vaccine that are maybe uninsured, that are from minority communities. We’re definitely seeing more diversity in the population that was administering the vaccine to,” said Jennison.

Franklin Winston Commander of the Patrol Division for the Manassas Park police said he has seen what COVID has done to his colleagues, and he’s thankful residents are getting vaccinated to protect themselves and others.

Captain Winston said, “It’s been from 18-65 or older, and it’s been the best. I think for our community within the city of Manassas, Manassas Park, and Prince William that’s the only way we’re going to see a drop in our numbers is everyone getting vaccinated.”

Clinicians said they will continue to be in partnership with Manassas Park Police, EMT’s and city officials to coordinate this response to highlight equity.