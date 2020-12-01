Manassas City officials report increase in COVID-19 cases among trash crews

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Manassas City officials have reported a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases among trash and recycling crews.

According to city officials, they’re working with their contractor to make sure that trash collections continue throughout the city although cases are rising. They’re asking residents to reduce the spread by setting trash and recycling out the night before pickup to keep crews safe.

Patty Prince, City Spokeswoman said, “If you can put it in your cart then they won’t be picking up the bags and handling everyone else’s trash, if you put it in the cart the mechanical arm can pick it up. These guys are getting sick and we don’t want them, we care about them and their families.”

For bulky items that do not fit into trash and recycling bins, the city is asking residents to call 703-257-8252 to schedule a pick-up time.