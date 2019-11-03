Manassas celebrates 11th annual veterans parade

To have the community come together for this occasion is a great opportunity to meet new people, make old friends, and see our nation come together

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– Residents in Manassas came out to the 11th annual Veterans Day parade.

This parade honors fallen, active, and retired vets along with their families. Bruce Lewis a retired veteran has been attending the parade for 3 years.

To have the community come together for this occasion is a great opportunity to meet new people, make old friends, and see our nation come together again said Lewis.

Lewis served 24 years in the military spending most of his time overseas.

Representatives from the General Assembly were also among the crowd. Lee carter a former marine and delegate for Virginia’s 50th district in the General Assembly paid homage.

It’s important to remember the men and women the real human beings that are on the reviving end of those foreign policies decision said Carter.

Participants are looking forward to next years parade.