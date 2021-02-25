Manassas Artist creates a new path for himself after losing his job before the COVID-19 pandemic

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — An artist in Manassas, took a different route after losing his job in cooperate America right before the COVID-19 pandemic, but he describes it as a blessing in disguise.

Creative Brush Studio has turned into a safe haven for artist John Hartt. As he strokes his canvas, he said his goal is to tell a story.

John Hartt, Artist said, “I’m kind of a goofy guy and I just like to paint and draw weird things.”

Being laid off, pushed Hartt to pursue art full time. He decided to take a leap of faith and execute the love for art he had ever since he was a kid.

“Old Town business district has been super supportive and they embraced me from the start. There are several businesses that have been buying art and been commissioning me,” said Hartt.

Businesses such as the Man Cave. As residents and officials walk in they can see Hartt’s various pieces. But that’s not all he’s doing to build his reputation.

“I don’t mind going up to people and saying “Hey look at this” would you like to buy my art? That’s what it’s about. You have your artist hat and you have your salesman hat,” said Hartt.

As he continues to find his rhythm, he hopes his color palettes and paintbrushes take him a long way.

“One of my goals is to do large pieces like murals,” said Hartt.

When asked would he like his art to staple pieces within the city of Manassas, Hartt enthusiastically said that would be nice. To see more of his artwork you can visit his website.