Man who coughed on protestors charged with simple assault

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — A man who was caught on camera arguing with protesters outside of the Trump National Golf Club has been charged with simple assault.
The man, who was wearing a Trump t-shirt and standing inside a Trump inner tube float, was identified as Raymond Deskins of Sterling.
In the video, which was tweeted on Saturday and went viral, a woman is heard saying, “Get away from me!”
Deskins responded, “Do what you want sweetheart, I’m not in anyone’s space.”
She replied, “You are in my space and you’re not wearing a mask.”
Deskins forcefully coughed on her. On Saturday afternoon, he was charged and released on summons.
Earlier that day, Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall, Vice-Chair Koran Saines, Ashburn District Supervisor Mike Turner, and Algonkian District Supervisor Juli Briskman penned a letter to Commonwealth Attorney Biberaj and Loudoun County Sheriff Chapman requesting a full investigation.
“We are in a hundred-year, highly contagious, worldwide pandemic of a deadly virus that has killed more than 250,000 Americans,” Randall said. “Willfully coughing in someone’s face is clearly dangerous.”
