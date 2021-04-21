Man wanted, several arrested after Prince William County Police hold press conference

A fifth suspect has been identified by police, but no charges have been placed

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Three people are behind bars and another man is still wanted following Prince William County Police holding a press conference.

The press conference was held on Tuesday in search of information after Jahmar Latravern Graves, 34, of Baltimore, Maryland, was shot and killed outside of the Manassas Mall on April 2. Police say Graves, a 22-year-old man, and a third person were inside the mall when a fight broke out with another group. The groups would meet again in the parking lot where the shots were fired.

Following the investigation, police charged two 17-year-old boys with murder. Their names were have not been released because of their age.

Aliquan Gary Gill, 23, of Woodbridge turned himself in to police on Wednesday, April 21. He has been charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Pictured: Aliquan Gary Gill, 23, of Woodbridge. Photo Courtesy: Prince William County

Police Department

Another man is still wanted by police in connection to this murder. Christian Starr Haynes, 24, of Woodbridge is wanted for murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Pictured: Christian Starr Haynes, 24, of Woodbridge. Photo Courtesy: Prince William County

Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Christian Starr Haynes is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a web tip to pwcgov.org/policetip.

A fifth suspect has been identified by police, but charges have not been placed.