Man wanted for armed robbery and carjacking

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A man is wanted in Prince William County for robbing a jewelry store, stealing his acquaintance’s car and pulling a machete on the car’s owner.

Sami Souhail Anwari, a 21-year-old from Woodbridge, Virginia has not been located after he robbed Helzberg Diamonds on Friday afternoon, followed by threatening a woman in her car on Saturday.

“The victim was 29 years old. She reported to police that an acquaintance had been driving her car in that area and he brandished a machete. Shortly thereafter, he forced her out of the vehicle and drove off. The victim did not sustain any injuries,” said Officer Renee Carr, PWCPD spokesperson.

If you have any information about the incident or where Anwari may be located, PWCPD is asking you to call the tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip online.