Man starts “Frolick Dogs” gym for pets and owners

ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM) — Agility equipment, treadmills, balance equipment are all terms one doesn’t typically hear when referring to dogs.

But Kevin Gilliam noticed the benefit of this type of equipment for dogs to regularly use and decided to take action.

“People I think are stuck with walking their dog and watching tv with their dog,” said Kevin Gilliam, the co-owner of Frolick Pets. “Well I wanted to start a place where dogs could do more. I call it a gym.”

Gilliam created Frolick pets for owners and dogs to get out of their regular routines are get great exercise in the process. He showcased his “gym” at the Paws on the Pike event in Arlington, Va. on Sunday.

“It’s a combination of training and just bonding with your dog,” Gilliam said. “I wanted a place where you can go and do things with your dog. And have fun, I think you get a dog because you want to do something.”