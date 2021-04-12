Man stabbed outside Loudoun County McDonald’s

SOUTH RIDING, Va. (WDVM) — A man suffered serious injuries after he was ambushed and stabbed outside a South Riding area McDonald’s Monday morning, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office says.

Officials say they reported to the restaurant on the 43200 block of Defender Drive around 1:30 a.m. after the victim told a family member they had been stabbed. The victim, identified only as a man, told deputies he was leaving the McDonald’s when a man emerged from nearby bushes and attacked him.

The victim remains hospitalized.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to contact Detective Perry of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.