Man stabbed, killed at Pentagon Metro station

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The Virginia Department of Health said Monday that there are 51 confirmed coronavirus cases in the commonwealth, with two in Chesterfield County.

Several closures have already been announced as the commonwealth -- and country -- works to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The Virginia State Capitol and the Pocahontas Building, the state government building, will be closed until the end of March, a person briefed on the matter told 8News on Monday.