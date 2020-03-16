Man stabbed, killed at Pentagon Metro station

Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Passengers ride a subway train at the Chinatown Metro Station, Monday, Nov. 16, 2015, part of the public transit network for Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A man has died after being stabbed at the Pentagon Metrorail station. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority says the stabbing occurred on the Pentagon station’s lower platform around 9 a.m. Monday. Metro Transit Police as well as the Pentagon force Protection Agency responded to the scene. The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Metro officials said their investigation is ongoing but they have information on a possible suspect. The station was closed Monday as police investigated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories