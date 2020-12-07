Man stabbed, Fairfax County Police investigating

HYBLA VALLEY, Va. (WDVM) — A man has been taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Sunday night.

Fairfax County Police responded to the 2700 block of Woodwalk Court in Hybla Valley just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the man. His identity has not been released.

Detectives are trying to piece together what led up to the stabbing.

We will update this story when information becomes available.