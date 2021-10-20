Man shot with life-threatening injuries in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — One man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 2900 block of Annandale Rd. according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Officers were on the scene of the shooting Wednesday morning around 7:45 a.m.

FCPD says Jefferson Ave. will be closed from Annandale Rd. to Madison Pl. for the shooting investigation and is advising the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

