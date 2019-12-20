Man shot & robbed by multiple masked men in Woodbridge

The MGM National Harbor logo is seen around a roulette wheel in the casino during a preview tour of the MGM National Harbor, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 in Oxon Hill, Md. The $1.4 billion National Harbor casino and resort just outside the nation’s capital, advertises a gambling floor “bigger than the White House,” is scheduled to open December 8th. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The victim had just returned from a night at the MGM Grand Casino at National Harbor with an aqcuaintance.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A man was robbed and seriously injured from a gunshot wound in front of a residence in the 4700 block of Pearson Dr. in Woodbridge, Virginia on Wednesday. Prince William County Police did not release any information on the suspects, except that there were allegedly “multiple masked men.”

Police said the victim and an acquaintance were returning from the MGM Grand Casino at National Harbor around 1:43 a.m. when the suspects pulled into the driveway behind them, assaulted and shot the victim before fleeing with his money and his cell phone.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV before police arrived, according to authorities.